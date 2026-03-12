<p>Bengaluru: Students appearing for the SSLC Exam-1 can travel for free on the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bmtc">BMTC</a>'s ordinary bus services from their place of residence to the exam centre by producing the exam hall/admission ticket. </p>.BMTC launches 8 feeder buses for three metro stations on Yellow Line in Bengaluru.<p>The Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) said it would also operate additional trips based on demand and provide request stops near exam centres for students taking the exam, scheduled from March 18 to April 2. </p>