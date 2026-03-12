Menu
Free BMTC travel for SSLC examinees

The Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) said it would also operate additional trips based on demand.
Last Updated : 11 March 2026, 22:09 IST
Published 11 March 2026, 22:09 IST
Bengaluru newsBMTCSSLC

