<p class="bodytext">Acclaimed photographers will hold a free photography masterclass at the National Gallery of Modern Art, Palace Road, on February 28, from 2 to 5 pm. They include Balan Madhavan, Natasha Kartar Hemrajani, H Satish and Saurabh Anand Chatterjee. They specialise in fields such as conservation, culture and experimental photography. Titled 'Lenscape Kerala: Photography Masterclass', the session is designed to help participants view landscapes and cultures through an artistic lens.</p><p class="bodytext"><span class="italic">Details on @ngma_bengaluru on Instagram.</span></p>