Free online platforms to learn Kannada

This podcast was started by Bengaluru-based Aakash Athawasya and Arvind Krishna in 2021. It has around 80 episodes, each 10 to 20 minutes long. Aakash describes their content as “situational”, targeted towards students and young professionals. Through the episodes, one can learn to give directions to a delivery agent, have conversations about the weather, and how to talk to a traffic cop impounding your vehicle, among others. Other episodes cover words connected to time (morning, afternoon, evening and night), and relationships (mother, father etc). The duo plans to add more episodes to the podcast soon.