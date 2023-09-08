Home
Bengaluru

Free physiotherapy services on September 8

Last Updated 07 September 2023

Follow Us

Around 50 health facilities in Bengaluru will offer physiotherapy services for free, under the aegis of the Bangalore Physiotherapists Network (BPN), to observe World Physiotherapy Day on Friday. This year, the focus is on arthritis.

"Physiotherapy has an important role in several areas like pain management, arthritis, etc. It is also used in cardiorespiratory illnesses, obstetrics and gynaecology, pediatrics, and geriatric medicine," said Dr Naveen KS, vice-president, BPN. 

Details of the clinics providing assessments are available at www.physiobangalore.com.

At a colloquium last week, the BPN had put forth a demand to include physiotherapists in primary health centres since a large proportion of patients need pain management. Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda, who was present at the event, said the suggestion would be considered.

(Published 07 September 2023)
Bengaluru Healthcare

