Free sanitary napkin vending closes down at Bengaluru metro stations

In August this year, a city-based startup set up sanitary napkin vending machines named ‘Swastha Stree’ at the Majestic and MG Road metro stations to distribute pads for free. But they shut in less than a week.
A reality check by DH revealed that the sanitary vending machine at Majestic was taken off and the one on MG Road was covered and didn’t work. The staff at these two stations told DH that commuters kept enquiring about the machine.
“There is demand but it looks like the concept didn’t take off,” said a staff at the MG Road Metro station.
At Baiyappanahalli, the closest place to get sanitary napkins is at least 2.8km away from the station. Other busy stations such as Cubbon Park and Swami Vivekananda Road, or relatively newer stations such as KR Pura, also don’t have any dispensing or disposal facilities, forcing commuters to rely on stores outside.
BMRCL officials said that they are open to proposals from agencies or sponsors to set up such machines in their stations but currently don’t have functional sanitary pad distribution facilities in any of their stations.
Sharing his perspective, Udayakumar Muttur, founder-CEO of the startup Swastha Technovations Pvt Limited, told DH that the metro authorities permitted them to keep their machine going for only a week.
“We were not allowed to display any promotional material on our stall during that period. After a week, they asked us to pay a certain amount per square feet, which was too high for us,” he said.
The startup is in talks with the BMRCL officials to install the machines to supply sanitary napkins at all stations. They plan to price the product at Rs 10 per pack of two napkins.
Commuter’s woes
A regular metro commuter, Swetha, 23, finds it saddening that not all metro stations are well-equipped with these facilities. It is not to be treated as a privilege but as an accessible right for all women, she quips.
Rhea, 21, says that the lack of sanitary napkin arrangements could also be due to the stigma around menstrual cycles in India. She believes that the availability of menstrual products in public places is linked to society normalising periods and becoming more accepting.