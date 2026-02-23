<p>Days after being detained and questioned by the Central Crime Branch (CCB), RTI activist Snehamayi Krishna is facing another FIR.</p><p><br>The latest case was filed on February 21 by the Basaveshwara Nagar Police Station, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a>, based on a complaint filed by Pavithra BN. Former <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bangalore-university">Bengaluru University </a>professor Mylarappa BC has also been named in the FIR.</p><p><br>Pavithra, 37, a resident of LIC Colony, told police that she received a letter at her residence on the evening of December 5. She said that the letter contained defamatory remarks about her late husband, advocate Raghu, and referred to a case at the Mahalakshmipuram Police Station seeking a reinvestigation into his death.</p>.MUDA case: Will continue fight, approach SC, says RTI activist Snehamayi Krishna. <p>She further claimed that the envelope included a threatening message urging her to withdraw the case filed against Mylarappa.</p><p><br>Police initially registered an NCR (No. 571/2025). After securing permission from the 24th ACMM Court, they converted it into a formal FIR against the two, invoking sections related to criminal intimidation and intentional insult intended to provoke a breach of peace.</p><p><br>The investigation is ongoing.<br></p>