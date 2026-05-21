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Weeks after resurfacing, Bengaluru's MG Road stretch dug up again by BWSSB

The digging work near a manhole on the busy road drew the attention of commuters and pedestrians, many of whom questioned why a newly asphalted stretch had to be cut open so soon.
Last Updated : 20 May 2026, 20:28 IST
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BWSSB workers dig up a freshly asphalted stretch on MG Road on Wednesday. DH PHOTO/PUSHKAR V
BWSSB workers dig up a freshly asphalted stretch on MG Road on Wednesday. DH PHOTO/PUSHKAR V
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Published 20 May 2026, 20:28 IST
India NewsBengaluruKarnatakaBWSSBMG Roaddigging of roads

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