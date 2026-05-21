<p>Bengaluru: Freshly laid asphalt on MG Road was dug up by Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) workers on Wednesday, just weeks after the stretch had been resurfaced, triggering criticism over the lack of coordination between civic agencies.</p>.<p>The digging work near a manhole on the busy road drew the attention of commuters and pedestrians, many of whom questioned why a newly asphalted stretch had to be cut open so soon.</p>.<p>Officials of the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) said they were unaware of the work being carried out. An engineer from the Bengaluru Central City Corporation said no permission had been sought for the digging.</p>.Bengaluru: Bannerghatta Road re-laying begins after months of complaints.<p>BWSSB officials, however, defended the work, saying the city corporation had asphalted over a manhole cover during resurfacing work.</p>.<p>According to BWSSB officials, a complaint had been received regarding a blockage in the sanitary line, forcing workers to remove a portion of the asphalt to access the manhole.</p>.<p>Officials said only a small section around the manhole had been dug up and assured that the stretch would be levelled again after the work was completed.</p>