From city to countryside: 'Horti-tourism' lets you live the farm life, harvest your own fruit

Bengaluru: Bengaluru is set to launch a unique 'horti-tourism' initiative, capitalising on the growing popularity of ecotourism and agri-tourism.
The first-of-its-kind project is a collaboration between the Horticulture Department and Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation (KSTDC). Initially, the tours will be rolled out on three to four existing farms, with plans to expand to more farms in the future.
While organised horti-tourism is limited, Goa and Maharashtra have emerged as leaders in wine tourism and agri-tourism nationally.
The Shedehalli Horticulture Farm in Belagavi's Khanapur was initially envisioned as Karnataka's first horti-tourism hub. However, government-funded horti-tourism is a pioneering initiative in Bengaluru.
Dr PM Sobarad, Additional Director of Farms and Nurseries at the Department of Horticulture, informed DH that it will require approximately six to seven months to finalise the planning and establish basic infrastructure at the existing farms. Currently, they have identified four existing farms for this purpose and intend to gradually collaborate with farmers to create additional income opportunities.
"The objective behind horti-tourism is to educate the youngsters and bring to their attention the traditional and modern ways of plantation farming. The plan is still in its initial stages. We will consult experts in the Department of Tourism to discuss the methodologies in improving the existing farms based on the requirement of visitors,” he said.
Mango-picking tourism
Although mango-picking tourism has been cancelled statewide due to low yields and the general elections, Sobarad said once the locations are confirmed, a diverse range of desi species like sapota and guava will be cultivated alongside various exotic species.
Another official from the department revealed that a farm located at Thippagondanahalli on the Bengaluru-Tumakuru highway has been chosen as one of the farms for horti-tourism.
KSTDC Managing Director Jagadeesha G said, “We will ensure that basic facilities like washrooms and small eateries will be available for the visitors. However, primary aspects like managing the farms, engaging the visitors, and fruit plucking will be monitored by the Horticulture Department.”
Educating visitors
Experts explained that horti-tourism primarily centers on educating visitors about various aspects of plantations while also providing them with the opportunity to pick their own fruits and vegetables.
Dr SV Suresha, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Agriculture, GKVK said that the purpose of horti-tourism is to involve more people in agriculture while broadening their exposure in farming and related activities.
"In Karnataka’s Malnad region, there are one or two privately owned farms that do horti-tourism. For instance, coffee estate tours are popular in the Chikkamagalur, Madikeri region, with the intercropping of cardamom, pepper, and cocoa.”