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From dialysis to diagnosis: AI enters nephrology, questions follow

Doctors broadly agree that AI is a useful tool in treatment and diagnosis. Yet, it also raises ethical dilemmas.
Last Updated : 12 April 2026, 20:29 IST
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Published 12 April 2026, 20:29 IST
healthArtificial IntelligenceAI

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