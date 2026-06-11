From Dilli ka Banda to 'Swalpa Bengalurinava': One year, countless lessons, and a heart left behind

<p>When I boarded my flight from Delhi to Bengaluru, last year around the same, I thought I was just changing my office location. After a year, I can say I was changing a small part of myself.</p><p>Like every proud Dilliwala, I arrived with confidence packed in excess baggage. I believed I knew traffic, food, weather, shortcuts, bargaining, and, naturally, the correct opinion on everything.</p><p>One year later, Bengaluru smiled politely and said, "Swalpa adjust maadi" (please adjust a little).</p><p>And somewhere between that first smile and today, I did.</p><p>The first thing that confused me was the weather. In Delhi, seasons don't arrive. They make dramatic entries rather. Summer is brutal it feels like the entire heat of the planet is pouring on one city for at least 3 months and then the moment you find some respite from that, the equally acute winter arrives.</p><p>Bengaluru, on the other hand, wakes you up every morning almost with same weather.</p><p>The weather here has better emotional stability than most people I know.</p><p>Then came the traffic.</p><p>As a Delhi guy, I confidently declared, "I've survived Ring Road. I can survive anything."</p><p>Silk Board heard me.</p><p>Silk Board laughed.</p><p>I've spent enough time there to emotionally connect with strangers in neighbouring cars. We never exchanged names, but we exchanged expressions that silently said, "We'll get through this together."</p><p>Traffic here isn't a delay.</p><p>It's a networking event.</p><p>The next surprise was the language.</p><p>When I arrived, my Kannada vocabulary consisted of only one phrase: "Kannada gothilla" (I don't know Kannada) for at least a couple of months. That phrase doesn't bring anyone any closer to the city and people.</p><p>Soon I graduated to "Swalpa swalpa gothu" (I know a little). And then the real magic happened. The moment anyone heard me saying that, he/she would slow down, and somehow always helped. And also taught me a word or two extra for my next conversation.</p><p>Every time someone appreciated my broken Kannada, it felt like getting promoted.</p><p>Today I still make mistakes, but every "Dhanyavaadagalu" (thank you) is received with kindness that cannot be translated into English.</p><p>And then came the food.</p><p>I arrived carrying generations of loyalty towards chole bhature, parathas, and rajma chawal.</p><p>Then one friend casually took me to a darshini.</p><p>One dosa became two.</p><p>Two became a weekly ritual.</p><p>Filter coffee became a personality trait.</p><p>Now I have passionate opinions on sambhar consistency, and I don't even know when that happened.</p><p>My Delhi friends ask if I've changed.</p><p>I tell them I now willingly wake up early for breakfast.</p><p>They're more shocked than I am.</p><p>The cafés of Bengaluru deserve a separate mention.</p><p>I've never seen so many laptops peacefully existing beside cups of filter coffee. Every table has someone building a startup, planning a startup, investing in a startup, or explaining why they left one to build another startup.</p><p>Even the pigeons outside look like they're discussing seed funding.</p><p>Back in Delhi, conversations often begin with "Do you know who I am?"</p><p>In Bengaluru, they begin with "What are you building?"</p><p>Different energies.</p><p>Both uniquely charming.</p><p>The greenery slowly worked its magic too.</p><p>The roads lined with giant trees, the surprise rain showers, the parks full of walkers, runners, readers, grandparents, and happy dogs, it all quietly slowed my heartbeat.</p><p>Nobody announced it.</p><p>It simply happened.</p><p>Then there are the little moments.</p><p>The security uncle greeting me every morning with "Namaskara" (hello).</p><p>The auto driver saying "Yen tension beda" (don't worry).</p><p>The flower seller remembering my face.</p><p>The aunty at the local eatery asking, "Oota aayta?" (Have you eaten?).</p><p>It's a simple question.</p><p>But somehow it carries the warmth of home.</p><p>And perhaps that's Bengaluru's greatest strength.</p><p>It doesn't try to impress you.</p><p>It quietly adopts you.</p><p>There is another phrase I've grown fond of: "Banni" (come in).</p><p>After a year, it feels like the city itself has been saying that to me every single day.</p><p>Come in.</p><p>Sit down.</p><p>Slow down.</p><p>Stay awhile.</p><p>As for Delhi, my love for it remains intact and will never go away. It gave me humour, friendships, unparalleled street food, and the resilience.</p><p>Delhi taught me how to speak.</p><p>Bengaluru taught me how to listen.</p><p>Delhi taught me speed.</p><p>Bengaluru taught me rhythm.</p><p>Delhi gave me adrenaline.</p><p>Bengaluru gave me peace.</p><p>People often ask me which city is better.</p><p>I honestly don't know.</p><p>That's like asking whether sunrise is better than rain.</p><p>One wakes you up.</p><p>The other calms you down.</p><p>I arrived here with just an address in the city while my heart was still in lanes of Delhi.</p><p>Today, I have definitely an address in Bengaluru and some part of heart too.</p><p>And if one day I leave this city, I know exactly what will happen.</p><p>I'll complain about the traffic, yet I'll miss it.</p><p>I'll complain that nobody says "Swalpa adjust maadi."</p><p>Then I'll miss hearing it.</p><p>Because somewhere between "Kannada gothilla" and "Swalpa swalpa gothu," between my first dosa and my hundredth cup of filter coffee, between getting stuck at Silk Board and getting found by the city itself...</p><p>Naanu swalpa Bengalurinavanagiddini. (I have become a little bit of Bengaluru.)</p><p>Or maybe, if I'm being completely honest...</p><p>Bengaluru swalpa nannantagide (Bengaluru has become a little bit of me.)</p>