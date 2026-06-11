Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

From Dilli ka Banda to 'Swalpa Bengalurinava': One year, countless lessons, and a heart left behind

I came to Bengaluru for work, but somewhere along the way, it quietly made itself a home in my heart. A year later, I didn't just find my place in the city, I found a little of myself in it too.
Last Updated : 11 June 2026, 09:14 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 June 2026, 09:14 IST

Follow us on :

Follow Us