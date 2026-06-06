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From duplicate IDs to missing voters: Why Karnataka's SIR faces growing scrutiny

Overburdened booth-level officers face migrant populations, trust issues, inaccessible residents, outdated records, and verification challenges
Last Updated : 06 June 2026, 00:14 IST
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Published 06 June 2026, 00:14 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsBengaluru newsKarnatakaSpecialsPoint BlankDH Point Blank

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