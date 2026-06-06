From duplicate IDs to missing voters: Why Karnataka's SIR faces growing scrutiny

<p>With the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter rolls set to begin on June 20 amid backlash and court cases in states that have already held SIR, activists and citizens remain sceptical about the process, even as the state government assures transparency. The booth-level voter mapping, which involves linking the 2025 voters to the 2002 voter list, also known as ‘progeny mapping’ or family tree mapping, has been completed across the state.</p>.<p>The actual SIR process is set to begin on June 26. To this day, no one knows how many voters remain unmapped among the people whose details were checked.</p>.SIR in Bengaluru: Nearly 72% voters mapped; final electoral roll to be published on October 7.<p>Voter lists in Karnataka, especially in large cities like Bengaluru, have always been bloated with multiple voter identity cards across states, assembly constituencies or even wards. Often, dead and moved voters are not removed, contributing to incorrect assumptions, data discrepancies, and allegations of ‘urban apathy’ among voters, even though the voters would simply have chosen to vote in their home state.</p>.<p class="CrossHead">Problem of trust</p>.<p>While cleaner voter rolls are a need of the hour, the way SIR has been done in West Bengal and Bihar, and the problem of political parties masquerading as surveyors as seen in the ‘Chilume’ case in Bengaluru a few years ago, have led to doubts among citizens. When genuine BLOs reach out to people, the biggest challenge is obtaining the required documents. People do not trust the officials enough.</p>.<p>Ashwin Mahesh, an urbanist based in Bengaluru, says that trust must be earned through demonstrated transparency rather than claimed by authority. “An institution with nothing to hide will voluntarily share data; the Election Commission’s (EC) persistent opacity is itself evidence of untrustworthiness,” he said.</p>.<p>“The EC has failed to earn public confidence. Its refusal to share voter roll data means that even genuine errors look deliberate. It also does little to expand voter participation — not registering college students, not making the rolls easy to search — which he reads as another red flag,” he added.</p>.<p>“I think the election commission has put itself in a situation where it says, ‘I don’t mind if you don’t trust me, but I don’t care if you don’t,” he added.</p>.<p>He explained how the lack of trust has led to a broader malaise. “Citizens have lowered their expectations drastically. Once you become used to a low threshold, it is difficult to come out of it. People are just happy if they can vote and move on. They have to fight for many things, and voting becomes the least priority in such situations,” he adds.</p>.<p>“Though it is a crime to have two voter IDs, the onus of removing it lies with the citizen by submitting Form 6 to the Election Commission (EC). However, a citizen cannot remove the ID on her/his own. The EC has the power to do it, but they do not do it,” said P G Bhat, an activist who has consistently campaigned for better voter rolls.</p>.<p>“The Election Commission does not lack systems to identify real duplicate voters. They just lack the willpower for execution,” he added.</p>.<p>This is not the first electoral roll reformation. Karnataka has conducted Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) and National Electoral Roll Purification and Authentication Programme (NERPAP) in the past. These also failed because of execution.</p>.<p>In the run-up to the 2013 elections, close to 12 lakh voters were deleted from the voter list, invoking a public interest litigation at the Karnataka High Court. The court later ordered the restoration of the voters, but the BLOs went door-to-door and had the deleted voters included on the list by creating new voter IDs. No one knows how many people were omitted in the process, as dead voters are unlikely to get their IDs created again. </p>.<p>Now activists are wondering how the 2002 list can be used as the basis in such a scenario. Bhat lists many problems in the voter rolls, including incorrect spellings, addresses, and ages, as well as age gaps between parents and children, which are likely to introduce errors and omissions in the SIR. Matching the details and verifying are big tasks that not all BLOs can handle.</p>.<p>The reasons for non-deletion are many, including a lack of dedicated BLOs. BLOs are often Anganwadi ASHA workers, civic officials or teachers who are already burdened with their own work. “They get paid a pittance and are not incentivised in any way,” said Bhat.</p>.<p>“There are not enough BLOs on the ground, though in theory every booth should have a BLO. Those who do exist are stressed out, probably handling multiple booths,” he added.</p>.<p class="CrossHead">What’s happening on the ground?</p>.<p>In Belagavi, BLOs conducted booth-level mapping by visiting houses in their respective areas. People who had migrated from different assembly constituencies faced inconvenience, as they had to provide details of their assembly constituency, polling station number, and serial number in the 2002 voters list.</p>.<p>Some BLOs helped voters locate the 2002 voter list for different assembly constituencies, while others asked them to obtain it themselves. During voter name mapping, if they were missing from the 2002 voter list or not found, their parents' names were considered.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, Mysuru Additional Deputy Commissioner R Aishwarya told DH that the Mysuru district administration has completed mapping 96% of voters by comparing the electoral lists prepared in 2002 and 2025. BLOs are collecting signed enumeration forms along with relevant verified documents. To ensure transparency and guarantee that no eligible citizen is left off the voter list and no ineligible person is included, they are appointing booth-level agents from each political party and providing them with all information. </p>.<p>"People are also given opportunities to file objections, if any, or to exercise their rights in case of any discrepancy before publishing the final list. We held a meeting with officers and leaders from various political parties on Thursday over this," she explained.</p>.<p>In Mangauluru, 88.6% of mapping voters had been completed. The district has 18,05,189 registered voters. A total of 15,98,723 voters, including progeny voters, had been mapped, while 2,06,466 voters are yet to be mapped, Darshan H V, the district Deputy Commissioner, explained.</p>.<p>If voters are unavailable during a visit, BLOs make three attempts to contact them, he said. The draft electoral rolls will be published on Aug 5, with claims and objections accepted until Sept 4. After scrutiny and disposal of objections by October 3, the final rolls will be published on October 7, he said.</p>.<p>Officials say that voters may submit any one of the prescribed documents, including a government-issued ID or pension document, birth certificate, passport, educational certificate, permanent residence certificate, caste certificate, family register, forest rights certificate, or government-issued land/house allotment certificate. Documents issued by government agencies, banks, post offices, LIC and PSUs before July 1, 1987, are also valid.</p>.<p class="CrossHead">Migrants likely to be affected</p>.<p>A booth-level officer (BLO) from Jewargi, Hanamesh Muradi, a government primary school teacher in Banami village, said that contacting migrant people will be a tough challenge during enumeration while visiting their houses, as they have to “visit locked houses at least three times to photograph them, in addition to trying to contact them through the neighbours and displaying notices on the locked houses”.</p>.<p>“Lots of people in Kalaburagi, Yadgir, Bidar, Raichur and other parts of the Kalyana Karnataka region have migrated to Bengaluru, Mumbai and Pune in search of a livelihood. Many have settled in these big cities, while a few have migrated temporarily due to a lack of agricultural activities,” he explained.</p>.<p>In Bengaluru, the problem is different. “Usually, most people are busy at work, so we can’t go during the daytime. When we call, they do not respond. When we go in the evening, they say, ‘Don’t you have time-sense?’ When we go on Sundays, they say you don’t even leave us on Sundays,” said a BLO from Mahadevapura in Bengaluru. </p>.<p>A teacher, the only BLO <span class="italic">DH</span> managed to contact in Bengaluru, explained the challenges further: When the BLOs get through to people, the biggest challenge is getting the documents from them. “We ourselves ask people not to share Aadhaar or other documents, and it boomerangs when we ask them. People don’t share them,” she added. </p>.<p>When getting through to people themselves is a challenge, how do BLOs handle inter-city duplication of people who shift to the city from another city? The teacher said they have access to the ECINet app, which can be used to check old voter rolls of families and people across India. “We ask them where they were earlier, search and verify,” she added.</p>.<p>When asked how much they are compensated, she said: “Since this is a national service, compensation is not important; we have to do it anyway.”</p>.<p><span class="italic">DH</span> tried calling many BLOs for the Mahalakshmi Layout and Mahadevaura assembly constituencies, as listed on the old BBMP website linked from the GBA website. One of the teachers from a booth in the Mahalakshmi Layout assembly constituency, <span class="italic">DH</span>, managed to reach and said he retired in June 2022 and is no longer a BLO. </p>.<p>Another teacher said he was, in fact, a BLO, but he has outsourced his work to a ‘madam’ who does it on his behalf, and he attends only the meetings conducted by the GBA in relation to SIR. He had nothing to say about the BLO-level progeny mapping exercise, other than a vague, catch-all reply: “It’s going on smoothly.”</p>.<p>A junior health inspector serving in one of the Bengaluru City Corporations, listed as the BLO for a booth in Mahalakshmi Layout, said she was never enrolled as a BLO and knows nothing about the SIR process.</p>.<p><span class="italic"><em>(With inputs from respective bureaus)</em></span></p>