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From faith to pubs, Bengaluru turns red and gold to celebrate RCB's second IPL title

The M Chinnaswamy Stadium was empty on the inside, but the streets outside became ground zero for merchandise hunting.
Last Updated : 31 May 2026, 18:46 IST
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Published 31 May 2026, 18:46 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsRCB

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