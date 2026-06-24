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From farmland to classrooms: Quiet education hub faces traffic snarls as schools, colleges multiply along Bengaluru's Kanakapura Road

The growth of educational institutions along Kanakapura Road mirrors the rapid expansion of southern Bengaluru.
Last Updated : 24 June 2026, 00:59 IST
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Students stand outside a college on Kanakapura Road. DH PHOTO/PUSHKAR V
Students stand outside a college on Kanakapura Road. DH PHOTO/PUSHKAR V
An educational institution on Kanakapura Road. DH PHOTO/PUSHKAR V
An educational institution on Kanakapura Road. DH PHOTO/PUSHKAR V
Students stand outside a college on Kanakapura Road. DH PHOTO/PUSHKAR V
Students stand outside a college on Kanakapura Road. DH PHOTO/PUSHKAR V
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Published 24 June 2026, 00:59 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewstrafficschoolKanakapura RoadPremium

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