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From free hand to full control: What D K Shivakumar's elevation means for Bengaluru?

Shivakumar is also vocal about bringing the second airport to South Bengaluru.
Last Updated : 31 May 2026, 22:16 IST
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Published 31 May 2026, 22:16 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsD K Shivakumar

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