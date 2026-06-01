From free hand to full control: What D K Shivakumar's elevation means for Bengaluru?

<p>Bengaluru: As Bengaluru Development Minister, D K Shivakumar enjoyed a considerable say in shaping the city’s development agenda over the last three years. </p>.<p>Even when the government allocations were limited, he came up with out-of-the-box ideas, including raising massive loans to fund infrastructure projects, implementing policies that required tweaking the laws and taking politically and administratively difficult decisions that his predecessors had hesitated to pursue. </p>.Karnataka Deputy CM Shivakumar turns attention to BDA's long-pending projects .<p>While some initiatives helped in reviving long-stalled projects and won support from industry and sections of the public, others drew sharp criticism from citizens, urban planners and environmental groups. </p>.<p>Now, as Shivakumar prepares to assume office as chief minister, many believe that the projects he championed will gain further momentum, giving him even greater influence over Bengaluru’s future. </p>.<p>Among the projects closely associated with Shivakumar include: proposed North-South and East-West tunnel road projects, 126 km of elevated corridors, a short but expensive tunnel at Hebbal Junction, revival of the long-pending Peripheral Ring Road (PRR) and the Greater Bengaluru Integrated township project in Bidadi, new roads in the buffer zones of stormwater drains, etc. </p>.<p>Shivakumar is also vocal about bringing the second airport to South Bengaluru. </p>.<p>During his tenure, laws were amended to increase the building deviation limit from 5 per cent to 15 per cent, enact the premium Floor Area Ratio (FAR) policy, make Transferable Development Rights (TDR) attractive and bring back advertisement hoardings among others. His tenure also saw major institutional reform with the restructuring of the BBMP into five corporations. </p>.<p>Yet, even as mega projects dominated the agenda, the city’s everyday civic problems remained unresolved. Flooding continues to affect the same neighbourhoods, sewage flows non-stop in all stormwater drains, most footpaths beyond the central business district (CBD) areas are unwalkable and Namma Metro works are behind deadlines. </p>.<p>Former corporator Abdul Wajid said Bengaluru faces a choice between pursuing large-scale road projects and finding ways to decongest the city. “Major infra projects face resistance initially, but they are needed. Had the steel flyover project been implemented, traffic problems around Mehkri Circle may have been addressed,” he said. </p>.<p>Before picking projects, independent mobility expert Satya Arikutharam suggested that Shivakumar place all mobility proposals to a professional scrutiny through Bangalore Metropolitan Land Transport Authority, which he would chair. “That could bring a greater sense of responsibility and accountability to decision-making,” he said. </p>.D K Shivakumar holds closed-door meeting to review developmental projects across Bengaluru.<p>A retired IAS officer said many of the projects backed by Shivakumar were likely to move faster once he becomes chief minister. “Even under Siddaramaiah, he did not face major obstacles in securing approvals. As CM, decision-making could become much faster. The only significant checks may come from the courts,” he felt. </p>.<p>Notably, Shivakumar — in his tenure as Bengaluru Development minister — faced major pushback only from the finance department, especially when urban development department sent proposals such as a 2.2-km tunnel costing Rs 1,200 crore and integrated solid waste management contract costing Rs 39,437 crore for approval. The opposition parties, barring a few leaders, were mostly silent. </p>