From local lore to global narratives: Bangalore Literature Festival captivates thousands

Author Ganesh Shivaswamy let the audience in on the work that went into his book ‘An Everlasting Imprint’. A massive undertaking of six volumes, he shared that he scoured archives, photographs, private collections and more. The democratisation of his art was a recurring theme in the conversation, something that is also discussed in the book. Illustrating his point, he shared that the artist’s rendering of Goddess Lakshmi can even be seen on calendars and auto rickshaws.