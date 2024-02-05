From spectators to problem solvers: Janaagraha’s new handbook calls for active citizenship

Bengaluru: The Janaagraha Centre for Citizenship and Democracy on Sunday released the Karnataka edition of 'My City My Responsibility', a handbook for active citizenship.
Srikanth Viswanathan, chief executive officer of Janaagraha, said that the handbook was an easy-to-use guide on citizen participation. "We can transform the quality of life in India's cities only if every community in every neighbourhood is actively participating in planning, budgeting, and service delivery in their neighbourhoods through formal platforms like ward committees and area sabhas," he said.
Santosh Nargund, the organisation’s head of civic participation, said the handbook motivates citizens, giving them the knowledge to collaborate with the system rather than complain, and moves them from being “spectators to becoming problem solvers".
Representatives of civil society organisations from Bengaluru, Hubballi-Dharwad, Ballari, Kalaburagi, Mysuru, Vijayapura, Belagavi, Shivamogga and Davangere participated in the event.
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Minister of Urban Development and Town Planning BS Suresha have shared their message in the handbook.