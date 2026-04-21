<p>Bengaluru: A Bengaluru businessman poured cement on the bonnet of his Porsche, mixed it with a spade, and used the slurry to fill a city pothole, in a stunt that has gone viral.</p>.<p>Akhil Hemadri, owner of a car detailing business, shared the video on Instagram.</p>.<p>It shows him pouring cement and water directly on to the bonnet of his high-end sports car, mixing the slurry with a spade, and filling a crater on a city road.</p>.Watch | Bengaluru Traffic Police’s AI graveyard reel on overspeeding draws praise, sparks road safety debate.<p>The act looked like a protest against the city's crumbling road infrastructure.</p>.<p>Hemadri clarified in his Instagram post, however, that the primary purpose was to demonstrate the Paint Protection Film (PPF) applied to his vehicle. By mixing abrasive cement on the car, he aimed to prove the protective layer could prevent damage to the paintwork.</p>.<p>The video drew mixed reactions.</p>.<p>Some praised the stunt as a creative way of drawing attention to the city's pothole crisis. Others dismissed it as a publicity exercise designed to promote his business.</p>.<p>Hemadri maintained that while the video served as brand promotion, it also carried a message — citizens should take proactive steps to care for their surroundings rather than rely solely on the government.</p>