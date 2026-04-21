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From supercar to street repair, Bengaluru bizman’s Porsche stunt goes viral

Akhil Hemadri, owner of a car detailing business, shared the video on Instagram.
Last Updated : 21 April 2026, 01:33 IST
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Published 21 April 2026, 01:33 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsPorsche

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