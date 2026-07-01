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Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

From today, pay higher toll for NICE Road, E-City flyover, Attibele highway

The Peripheral Road, Bengaluru’s semi-ring road running from Tumakuru Road to Hosur Road, spans 40.8 km while the Link Road is 8.1 km long.
Last Updated : 01 July 2026, 00:10 IST
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Published 01 July 2026, 00:10 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsNICE Road

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