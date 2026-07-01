From today, pay higher toll for NICE Road, E-City flyover, Attibele highway

<p>Bengaluru: Starting July 1 (Wednesday), your commute through NICE Road, the Electronics City expressway and Hosur Road is set to become costlier. </p>.<p>In a public notice issued on Tuesday, Nandi Economic Corridor Enterprises Limited (NICE) said it was revising toll charges for the Peripheral Road and Link Road components of the Bangalore-Mysore Infrastructure Corridor (BMIC) project. This is an annual exercise as per the concession agreement signed with the state government on September 4, 2000, it added. </p>.<p>The Peripheral Road, Bengaluru’s semi-ring road running from Tumakuru Road to Hosur Road, spans 40.8 km while the Link Road is 8.1 km long. </p>.<p>Two-wheelers and cars will have to pay at least 10% more based on the stretch and distance, with the increase rounded off to the next number. </p>.<p>The Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), which operates bus services through NICE Road connecting Banashankari, Tavarekere, Electronics City and other areas, is likely to pass on the additional cost to passengers. </p>.<p><strong>E-City flyover</strong></p>.<p>Similarly, Bangalore Elevated Tollway Pvt Ltd will increase toll charges for the 9.98-km expressway linking Silk Board Junction to Electronics City as well as the 24.36-km at-grade National Highway 44 from Silk Board Junction till the Karnataka-Tamil Nadu border. The charges have been revised as per the Wholesale Price Index (WPI) as on March 31, 2026, and will remain in force till June 30, 2027, it stated. </p>.<p>The elevated expressway is Bengaluru’s longest, continuous flyover with four lanes. </p>.<p>On the flyover, car/jeep/van drivers pay Rs 100 (multiple journeys in a day) and Rs 1,960 (monthly pass), up from Rs 95 and Rs 1,885, respectively.</p>.<p>There is no change in single-journey charges. Two-wheeler riders pay <br>Rs 785 for the monthly pass, up from Rs 755. There is no change in single- or multiple-journey toll charges. </p>.<p>At the Attibele toll plaza, cars/jeeps/vans will pay Rs 60 (multiple journeys), compared to Rs 55. </p>.<p>BETPL is the special purpose vehicle that maintains the 24.365-km section of NH-44. Mumbai-based Global Infrastructure Partners is the concessionaire. </p>