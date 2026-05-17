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Fuel hike puts Bengaluru's gig economy on the edge

Autorickshaw unions and ride-hailing driver groups have scheduled meetings with platform representatives in the coming week to demand fare revisions and better fuel compensation.
Last Updated : 17 May 2026, 21:03 IST
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Published 17 May 2026, 21:03 IST
India NewsBengaluruautorickshawFuel priceHike

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