Fund crunch stalls final phase of Doddabidarakallu Lake rejuvenation in Bengaluru

<p>Bengaluru: The rejuvenation of Doddabidarakallu Lake in northwest Bengaluru remains incomplete, with nearly 20% of the work pending due to a shortage of funds.</p>.<p>Residents say the lack of maintenance and incomplete work could undo the efforts citizens put in to revitalise the lake through a series of campaigns.</p>.<p>After the restructuring of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), the lake now comes under the Bengaluru West City Corporation. The transition has created confusion over the lake's upkeep and the continuation of rejuvenation work.</p>.<p>Not all the work so far is up to the mark. The sluice gate installed by the contractor was washed away in the recent rains.</p>.<p>Local resident Subash Shetty said the lake has undergone transformation in the last six years, though the work was quite slow.</p>.<p>"It is de-silted. The bund work is complete. A few works such as walkway improvements, fencing, entrance gate, gazebo and street lights are pending," he said, adding that multiple visits to the corporation have yielded no positive results.</p>.<p>Officials said some components remain pending due to a shortage of funds.</p>.<p>The lake, spread across 36 acres, was taken up for restoration in 2018. Residents say two encroachments are yet to be cleared.</p>