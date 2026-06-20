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Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Fund crunch stalls final phase of Doddabidarakallu Lake rejuvenation in Bengaluru

Residents say the lack of maintenance and incomplete work could undo the efforts citizens put in to revitalise the lake through a series of campaigns.
Last Updated : 19 June 2026, 22:03 IST
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Published 19 June 2026, 22:03 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsKarnatakaLake

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