Fundraiser concert for flood-hit Sikkim

The collaboration between the two music groups began last year. On a grant by India Foundation for the Arts, Gauley Bhai had conducted a series of music workshops at Teesta Bazaar. “We met the members of Teesta Troupers there. One is a mechanic, one is part of a rescue team at tourist sites, another works in a medicine manufacturing unit and another at a railway construction site. But they all have musical talent. They can cover genres like rap, folk and contemporary pop,” says Veecheet.