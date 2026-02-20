<p>Bengaluru: The DH Bengaluru 2040 Summit returns for its fifth edition on Friday, bringing together influential thought leaders for a future-focused dialogue on shaping the city ahead.</p>.<p>The summit will serve as a platform to chart the city’s course through emerging global opportunities and pressing local challenges — an endeavour that aligns with the DH tagline, The Power of Good. It will exchange transformative ideas and align perspectives to build a better tomorrow.</p>.<p>The summit’s latest edition will open with a keynote address by cricket legend Rahul Dravid. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will set the tone for the summit, offering insights on ‘Bengaluru Fast Forward’.</p>.<p>There will also be a fireside chat with Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister D K Shivakumar. Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh will deliver the closing keynote address, laying out the vision for Bengaluru 2040.</p>.Summit explores Karnataka’s growing green foot print.<p>Amanda Puravankara, Executive Director — Provident Housing Ltd, Puravankara, will deliver a special address.</p>.<p>The summit will host policymakers, industry leaders, entrepreneurs, bureaucrats, urban planners, mobility experts, artistes and academics in nine curated panel discussions.</p>.<p>The discussions will be focused on a single agenda — to sculpt a smarter, more sustainable and exciting future for our city. Designed as the voice of the invested Bengalurean, the summit aims to inspire tangible, positive action on the ground.</p>.<p>The panel discussions will cover AI in Higher Education; Building a Global Cultural Capital; Building Bengaluru Faster and Smarter; A Framework for Bengaluru’s Future Infrastructure; The Future of Jobs; Can Bengaluru Beat Traffic?; The AI–MedTech Frontier; Bengaluru’s Clean Energy Transition; The Future of Policing in Bengaluru; and Pathways to a Water-Secure Bengaluru.</p>.<p>The event will also feature a special stand-up performance by Atul Khatri.</p>