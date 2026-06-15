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Gadget thefts rise in Bengaluru PGs despite CCTV cameras

On June 9, burglars entered CM Luxury PG in HSR Layout and fled with mobile phones, laptops, and cash.
Last Updated : 14 June 2026, 21:00 IST
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Published 14 June 2026, 21:00 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsCrimetheft

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