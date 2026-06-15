Gadget thefts rise in Bengaluru PGs despite CCTV cameras

<p>Bengaluru: Paying guest accommodations in Bengaluru have become soft targets for burglars, with a spate of thefts involving mobile phones, laptops and cash reported despite widespread CCTV coverage.</p>.<p>On June 9, burglars entered CM Luxury PG in HSR Layout and fled with mobile phones, laptops, and cash.</p>.<p>Nandish D, an IT professional, lost a MacBook worth Rs 3.5 lakh; his roommates lost electronic gadgets. The total value of the stolen property was Rs 6.5 lakh, but the figure was reduced to Rs 4 lakh in the FIR, he told DH.</p>.Warehouse fire guts 8 buildings in Bengaluru's Nandini Layout; 50 women evacuated from PG.<p>The incident is part of a growing trend of gadget thefts from PGs in HSR Layout, Bellandur, Marathahalli, Electronics City, Mahadevapura and Whitefield, where thousands of IT professionals and students live in shared accommodation.</p>.<p>Police say PGs have become attractive targets because they house a large number of expensive devices in a small space. A single floor can hold dozens of laptops, smartphones, and other gadgets worth several lakh rupees.</p>.<p>"Burglars know that they can get away with valuables worth several lakhs in a matter of minutes," a senior police officer said.</p>.<p>Most PGs have CCTV cameras, but surveillance alone has not deterred offenders. Many establishments suffer from blind spots, poor lighting, and unrestricted access to outsiders. Suspects have been captured on camera wearing masks, caps or helmets, making identification difficult.</p>.<p>Frequent visitors, delivery personnel, and housekeeping staff make it easier for strangers to enter unnoticed. Many thefts have taken place in the early morning hours when residents were asleep, with burglars entering through unlocked gates, staircases or terrace access points.</p>.<p>Police have advised PG owners to strengthen access control, install better surveillance, and maintain records of residents and visitors. Residents have been urged to lock rooms and activate tracking features on their devices.</p>.<p>A senior officer from the HSR Layout police station said it was the second theft at the same PG and did not rule out an inside job.</p>.<p>"CCTV cameras are often installed as a formality, with many systems non-functional, poorly maintained or failing to cover critical entry and exit points. We have received more than seven cases in the last six months," the officer said.</p>.<p>A senior officer from Whitefield said 12 thefts had been reported, with laptops the most commonly stolen items, adding that former residents sometimes returned on the pretext of enquiring about rooms and fled with valuables from unlocked rooms.</p>.<p>A senior officer from Marathahalli said more than six thefts had been reported in three months; his counterpart from Bellandur said eight cases involving laptops and gadgets had been reported in six months, with stolen devices quickly moved and sold in neighbouring states.</p>.<p>An officer from Electronics City said male PG accommodations were more vulnerable than those housing women, as most women's PGs had safety grills and restricted access. Five theft cases had been reported in the area in six months.</p>