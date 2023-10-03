Gadgets, cigars & liquor bottles seized from 8 flyers at KIA

In two separate incidents, customs officials at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) on Monday seized gadgets, cigarettes and liquor bottles by arresting eight passengers from Sharjah.
Bengaluru Air customs confirmed in a news release that all eight passengers landed at the Kempegowda International Airport on Air Arabia flight G9-496, and stated that the seizures were made on the basis of passenger profiling.
At first, officials intercepted seven passengers and discovered each one of them was carrying three used laptops, four liquor bottles and 1,000 cigarettes. They also carried a few used phones. In total, 75 mobile phones (iPhones, Vivo and Samsung), 21 laptops, 28 liquor bottles and 7,000 cigarettes were seized from the passengers, the customs said.
A woman passenger who travelled on the same flight was also intercepted for carrying 49,600 ITC brand cigarettes in 248 outers in three bags. A picture shared by the Bengaluru Customs on X (formerly Twitter) showed the confiscated gadgets, cigars and alcohol.