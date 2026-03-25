<p>Bengalureans are turning detectives for fun. They are playing murder mystery games at restaurants, offices, homes and even campsites. These sessions are usually led by hosts who set the context for a fictional crime, drop clues and add twists. At the same time, companies are selling case-file kits complete with simulated police records, eyewitness accounts, forensic reports and CCTV footage. The format is gaining popularity at house parties.</p><p>Sessions start at around Rs 400 and can go upwards of Rs 2,000 with food and drinks included, while kits can range from Rs 990 to as much as Rs 20,000 (designed for larger groups, with characters running into 20-25). Most players are in their mid-20s to 40s, and some games see more women than men. Plot lines are written in-house and vary widely, from the murder of a Bollywood actor to that of a bar owner, politician or journalist. The settings are equally diverse, ranging from areas around Bengaluru to Gurugram and even the US.</p><p><strong>Grey characters</strong></p><p>While organisers agree that OTT platforms have fuelled the appetite for whodunnits, they say the real draw lies in the fact that these games offer a fun and collaborative way to socialise while giving a break from screens.</p><p>Jahnabee Adhikari sees it as a refreshing alternative to the crowded clubbing scene. At a recent game in Indiranagar, she and a friend teamed up with 10 strangers to solve a murder set on an island. Each participant played a different character; Jahnabee was the flirtatious aunt of the victim’s wife. “We could not crack the case, but I loved the world-building. The hosts projected AI-generated images, from a blood-stained napkin to a wedding ring and a signed will, as the backdrop,” says the technical writer. She and her partner have also ordered games like 'Clue Conspiracy' and 'Forensic Files: The Bollywood Premiere Night' to host house parties. She recalls how engaging the sessions were — people were so immersed in arguing and deflecting suspicion that they forgot to reach for their phones.</p><p>Partyvorous, an events company co-founded by Vanshu Hassija and Bhawna Gaur, organises these games almost every month and has seen a 40% repeat rate among customers. The events are drawing strong traction among 25-28-year-olds, which came as a surprise to the team given the higher price point. </p><p>They deliberately limit friend groups to three per session, saying the game is more engaging and intense when played with strangers. Their format leans on role-play, and Hassija says it is fascinating to watch introverted participants take on cunning roles and perform them convincingly. These games allow people to inhabit characters they may not be in real life, he explains. In addition to public events, the company also hosts an average of two private events a month.</p><p>Games Lab hosts guided events, as well as sells scripts for groups that prefer to play without an emcee. Founder Yugeet recalls a group that ordered a DIY kit while camping on the outskirts of Bengaluru for a birthday celebration. “I shared the script and guided them on how to conduct the game beforehand. I was also available on call during the game. Some people may feel reserved in the presence of an emcee, we understand that,” he says.</p><p><strong>Most demand from the city</strong></p><p>Nikita Agrawal’s Gurugram-based company, Crimekit.pro, began selling crime case files three months ago. At 19%, Bengaluru accounts for the highest share of orders, and one in three orders come from south India. She currently offers two games set in Gurugram and Mumbai, and plans to roll out regional case files focused on the south and east.</p><p>Mumbai-based author Varun Gwalani hosts interactive games where he stands among participants and leads them to the killer through Q&A. His format blends storytelling, improv and immersive theatre. All four shows of his 'Who Started the Fire?' game in Bengaluru last month sold out. In fact, he held his first ticketed event in the city in February 2025 before expanding to other parts of the country. Gwalani attributes the popularity to multiple factors: at their core, murder mysteries are logical puzzles, and the genre has a low barrier to entry, making it a great socialising activity.</p><p>Yugeet concurs. “Two people who met at our games got married last year,” he says. “And in the last three to four months, around 70-80% of our participants have been people who have moved to Bengaluru for work or are visiting briefly and looking to make connections.” Originally from Delhi, he adds that he himself built a close circle of friends in the city through such meetups.</p><p><strong>Fresh twists</strong></p><p>However, there is a clear limitation. Jahnabee points out that once a case is solved, the novelty fades. Nikita acknowledges the constraints around replayability, and shares that customers often pass games on to friends and family. To keep the experience fresh, creators are constantly tweaking plots, while Nikita is exploring niche themes such as legal and med-tech crimes.</p><p>Yugeet likes to keep things interesting by offering different formats. These range from basic treasure hunt-style games with clues planted around a space to clues embedded in cards with a host guiding the proceedings and games where participants carry out investigation as teams.</p>