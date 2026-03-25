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Games to crack crime cases all the rage in Bengaluru

Strangers are getting together to solve fictional murder mysteries, often facilitated by a host
Last Updated : 25 March 2026, 06:37 IST
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Published 25 March 2026, 06:37 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsbengaluru crimeMetrolife

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