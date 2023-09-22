Ganesha procession: Plan your route

Owing to the Ganesha idol procession in the eastern part of the city on Friday, the traffic police have restricted vehicle movement from Nagawara Junction to Pottery Circle Road and from Netaji Circle towards Pottery Circle from 10 am to 10 pm.
Traffic movement is temporarily restricted from Kensington Oval towards Halasuru via the MEG Centre. Vehicles can move from the MEG Centre towards Kensington in a temporary arrangement from Friday through Sunday, from 8 pm to 6 am.
Parking is prohibited on both sides of the roads from Nagawara Junction to Pottery Circle, Govindapura Junction to Govindapura Police Station, HBR Layout Siddappa Reddy Junction to Narendra Tent Junction, Pottery Circle to Lazar Road, and Sindhi Colony Junction to War Memorial, outside Halasuru Lake main Gate and the periphery of the lake during the procession.
Alternatively, vehicles coming from Thanisandra to Shivajinagar can go through the Nagawara Junction, Hennur, Siddappa Reddy Junction, Lingarajapuram, the ITC flyover, and Haines Road to get to Shivajinagar. Those moving in the opposite direction should take a right turn at Spencer Road and go through Coles Road and Wheelers Road to go towards Banaswadi and Hennur.
Those coming from RT Nagar can take a right at Veeranapalya Junction to get to Nagawara, while those coming from Tannery Road can go through Nethaji Junction, Mosque Junction, MM Road Junction, and Lingarajapuram flyover to continue further.
Those coming from the MEG Centre towards Halasuru Lake are diverted via Gurudwara Junction, Thiruvalluvar Statue, RBI Quarters Junction, and Lavanya Theatre Junction to proceed further.