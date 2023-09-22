Ganesha procession: Plan your route

Alternatively, vehicles coming from Thanisandra to Shivajinagar can go through the Nagawara Junction, Hennur, Siddappa Reddy Junction, Lingarajapuram, the ITC flyover, and Haines Road to get to Shivajinagar. Those moving in the opposite direction should take a right turn at Spencer Road and go through Coles Road and Wheelers Road to go towards Banaswadi and Hennur.