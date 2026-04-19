Gang of six robs and assaults three students in Konanakunte

<p>Bengaluru: A gang of six unidentified persons barged into a house in Konanakunte and assaulted three students from Kerala, robbing them of valuables on Friday night.</p>.<p>According to police, the victims, who are pursuing hotel management at a private college, were inside their rented house at around 11 pm when the incident occurred. Despite the door being locked, the accused allegedly entered through the rear side.</p>.Devanahalli police book 22 college students for ragging juniors, attacking staff .<p>The gang attacked the students with lethal weapons, threatened them, and fled with three mobile phones and around Rs 10,000 in cash. Two of the students sustained serious injuries. Police said the accused were speaking in Tamil. A case has been registered at Konanakunte police station, and further investigation is on.</p>