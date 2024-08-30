Gang steals laptops from cars parked on Indiranagar 100 Feet Road

Bengaluru: Two people broke the windows of two cars parked on 100 Feet Road in Indiranagar, East Bengaluru, on the night of August 22 and made away with laptops.
Two separate FIRs have been filed at the Indiranagar police station in connection with the case.
One of the victims took to X (formerly Twitter) to share the video, retrieved from CCTV footage, of a man breaking the window and taking away the laptop kept inside the car, while his associate diverted a security guard’s attention who was at the spot.
"Four cars were hit on the busy Indira Nagar Main 100ft road near Global Desi store and Westside. Thieves broke the windows of all four cars and snatched three bags with laptops and valuables. I'm one of the victims,” the post read.
However, an officer investigating both cases told DH that the windows of only two cars were broken and two laptops were taken away.
“We have identified the suspects and launched a manhunt for them. We will catch them soon,” the officer told DH.
According to the officer, similar cases were reported recently, and the gang behind the theft was arrested. They are checking if both the identified suspects belonged to the same gang.
Published 29 August 2024, 21:25 IST