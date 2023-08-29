Gang tails scientist's car, smashes windshield with swords in horrific road rage in Bengaluru

This seems to have infuriated the foursome. They pulled out two swords and tailed the car. They got close enough to swing the swords at the car's back windshield and smash it. The attackers then rode off.

Singh's Twitter post on the incident on Sunday went viral and drew the attention of Alok Kumar, Additional Director General of Police, Traffic and Road Safety, Karnataka.

In his response on Monday, Kumar said the incident was "very serious" and noted that he had informed the officials concerned to take stringent action.

Accordingly, Madanayakanahalli Police have registered an FIR under IPC Sections 427 (mischief), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation).

A police officer investigating the case said CCTV footage showed four men on two two-wheelers chasing the car. He promised that the arrests would be made soon.