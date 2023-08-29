Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Gang tails scientist's car, smashes windshield with swords in horrific road rage in Bengaluru

The incident unfolded on August 24 around 12.30 am on Ravuthanahalli Road in northwestern Bengaluru.
Last Updated 28 August 2023, 19:35 IST

Follow Us

A scientist at a premier research institute in Bengaluru was attacked by a four-member, bike-borne gang that shattered the windows of his car, threatened him with swords and tailed him for several kilometres, police said.

The incident unfolded on August 24 around 12.30 am on Ravuthanahalli Road in northwestern Bengaluru.

Ashutosh Singh, a scientist at the Centre for Nano and Soft Matter Sciences (CeNS), was driving home when four men riding on a scooter and motorcycle tried to stop him. But he ignored them and sped on.

This seems to have infuriated the foursome. They pulled out two swords and tailed the car. They got close enough to swing the swords at the car's back windshield and smash it. The attackers then rode off.

Singh's Twitter post on the incident on Sunday went viral and drew the attention of Alok Kumar, Additional Director General of Police, Traffic and Road Safety, Karnataka.

In his response on Monday, Kumar said the incident was "very serious" and noted that he had informed the officials concerned to take stringent action.

Accordingly, Madanayakanahalli Police have registered an FIR under IPC Sections 427 (mischief), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation).

A police officer investigating the case said CCTV footage showed four men on two two-wheelers chasing the car. He promised that the arrests would be made soon.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 28 August 2023, 19:35 IST)
India NewsBengaluruAccidentRoad Rage

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT