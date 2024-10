Gang weaves elaborate con through dubious investment app & fake IPO in Bengaluru

The police have identified at least 10 suspects and tracked down six of them: Syed Sultan, 29, Sheikh Dastagir, 26, Karthik A, 19, Amit Karekar, 25, Guru Bhai, 26, and Bharath Bhai, 32. Police have also issued a lookout notice to nab the kingpin.