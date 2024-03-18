Garbage collection disrupted in some Bengaluru neighbourhoods  

Bengaluru: Garbage collection from households and commercial establishments faced disruptions for two consecutive days in certain areas of Bengaluru, as auto tippers ceased operations.
Many garbage-laden compactors were seen parked along Ballari Road.
Consequently, blackspots began to re-appear on roads that were previously clean, while residents in southern and eastern Bengaluru also complained about uncollected garbage for over two days.
BBMP officials did not respond to phone calls seeking their comment.
Sources said local MLAs, who insisted on special grants to develop the villages, resisted sending the garbage to landfill sites in northern Bengaluru.
(Published 17 March 2024, 20:55 IST)