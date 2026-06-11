Garbage collection hit as auto-tippers stay off roads, Lokayukta finds

<p>Bengaluru: Bengaluru’s worsening garbage blackspots and irregular door-to-door waste collection have been linked to a shortage of auto-tippers, with a Lokayukta investigation finding that nearly 200 to 300 vehicles remain off the road on any given day.</p>.<p>The findings emerged during the Lokayukta’s review of the city’s solid waste management system.</p>.<p>Lokayukta BS Patil constituted three teams to assess ground realities across the city.</p>.<p>The probe highlighted significant gaps in waste collection, leading to missed pickups and rising complaints from residents in several localities.</p>.Bengaluru: BSWML launches app for collection of bulky waste.<p>According to the report, the Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Limited (BSWML) has penalised contractors for failing to deploy the required number of auto-tippers. However, these penalties have not been effectively used to ensure uninterrupted waste collection services. The BSWML also expressed its inability to replace contractors in certain wards due to a lack of alternative service providers.</p>.<p>To address the issue, civic authorities are now considering a shift in the waste collection model. One proposal under review involves the city corporations directly purchasing auto-tippers instead of relying entirely on private contractors.</p>.<p>Under this system, the vehicles would remain under municipal ownership, while staff would be engaged through outsourcing agencies.</p>.<p>Patil has suggested that this model could reduce dependence on contractors, particularly in situations where they fail to provide the required number of vehicles. He also noted that several local bodies outside Bengaluru already manage waste collection using their own fleets.</p>.<p>The recommendations are expected to be taken up by the government and civic agencies as part of broader efforts to strengthen Bengaluru’s solid waste management system and improve service delivery to residents.</p>