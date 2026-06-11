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Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Garbage collection hit as auto-tippers stay off roads, Lokayukta finds

Lokayukta BS Patil constituted three teams to assess ground realities across the city.
Last Updated : 11 June 2026, 02:16 IST
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Published 11 June 2026, 02:16 IST
BengaluruLokayuktaGarbage

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