Garbage collection in Bengaluru disrupted for two days

Bengaluru: Auto tippers have not turned up to collect garbage across most parts of the city for two consecutive days, especially on Tuesday, after the BBMP struggled to unload the waste at the Mitaganahalli landfill.
As the garbage-laden compactors did not return on Tuesday morning, the auto tippers decided not to collect the waste as it could not be disposed of.
Places where the garbage is not collected on a daily basis felt the maximum impact as wet waste kept accumulating in their houses. However, there was no disruption in the collection of dry waste.
Harish Kumar, chief executive officer of the Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Ltd, said the waste collection will resume on Wednesday as they have successfully pacified the protesting farmers. He acknowledged that the waste was not collected on Tuesday.
It's learnt that former MLA Aravind Limbavalli opposed the dumping of garbage in his constituency as the BBMP did not provide any grant for the development of villages that are affected by the landfill site.
"Since the garbage compactors have not returned, the auto tippers are full with Monday’s garbage and they are not able to go for door-to-door collection," read a communication from the Mahadevapura Taskforce to the residents.
Published 25 September 2024, 02:52 IST