<p>Bengaluru: After a two-day impasse, the waste collection and transportation resumed to normalcy on Thursday after the Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Limited (BSWML) agreed to release the village development funds.</p><p>The residents of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bellahalli">Bellahalli</a> had gone on a protest blocking the compactors that had gone to dump the city's garbage. The protest erupted after a two-year-old kid lost his life in an accident owing to poor road conditions. Close to half of the city's garbage is sent to Bellahalli for disposal and the residents claimed that the movement of heavy vehicles had impacted the road conditions.</p><p>They alleged that the BSWML had released very little or no funds to improve the condition of these villages. </p><p>Many MLA had also supported the residents who were on protest and had alleged that the government had delayed releasing funds for development. Following the development and the garbage crisis that the city was witnessing, Deputy Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/d-k-shivakumar">D K Shivakumar</a> had also warned the protestors that the government would have to invoke Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA) against them.</p><p>On Thursday, D K Shivakumar said that he would ask the officials to stop collecting garbage from houses in constituencies of BJP MLAs who are opposing the dumping of garbage in their constituencies. "This has been the practice and we are following the same. Now, if MLAs oppose it, we will not collect garbage from their constituencies. The people will scold them then," he said.</p><p>He added that the government is trying to improve solid waste management and four land parcels for garbage disposal were identified. "There is some problem with two land parcels. However, the other two have been identified and a tender has also been invited," DKS said.</p><p>This is the second time the BSWML has come under the radar in the recent past. After an encroachment removal drive in Kogilu, which left many families homeless, the residents had alleged that the BSWML had failed to follow the due procedure. In this case again, the residents living close to the Bellahalli landfill have alleged that the BSWML had failed to release funds to ensure that their living conditions are improved.</p>