Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Garbage transport to Bellahalli resumes as two-day standoff ends

The residents of Bellahalli had gone on a protest blocking the compactors that had gone to dump the city’s garbage.
Last Updated : 19 February 2026, 15:56 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 February 2026, 15:56 IST
India NewsBengaluruGarbage

Follow us on :

Follow Us