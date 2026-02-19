<p>Bengaluru: After a two-day impasse, waste collection and transportation resumed on Thursday after the Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Limited (BSWML) agreed to release village development funds.</p><p>Residents of Bellahalli protested by blocking compactors that came to dump the city’s garbage.</p><p>The protest erupted after a two-year-old child lost his life in an accident owing to poor road conditions.</p><p>Nearly half the city's garbage is sent to Bellahalli for disposal and residents claimed that the movement of heavy vehicles had worsened the roads.</p><p>They alleged that BSWML had released little or no funds to improve the condition of these villages.</p><p>Several MLAs also supported the protesting residents and alleged the government had delayed releasing funds for development.</p><p>Following the crisis, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar warned the protestors that the government would have to invoke the Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA) against them.</p>.BSWML reaches out to Mahadevapura MLA over garbage crisis.<p>On Thursday, Shivakumar said he would ask officials to stop collecting garbage from houses in the constituencies of BJP MLAs opposing the dumping of garbage there. “This has been the practice, and we are following the same. Now, if (BJP) MLAs oppose it, we will not collect garbage from their constituencies. The people will scold them then." </p><p>He added that the government is trying to improve solid waste management and four land parcels for garbage disposal have been identified. “There is some problem with two land parcels. However, the other two have been identified and a tender has also been invited,” Shivakumar said.</p><p>Kogilu incident </p><p>This is the second time BSWML has come under scrutiny recently.</p><p>After an encroachment removal drive in Kogilu left many families homeless, residents alleged that the BSWML failed to follow due procedure.</p><p>In this case, too, residents living near the Bellahalli landfill alleged that the BSWML failed to release funds to improve their living conditions.</p>