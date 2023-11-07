JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Garment factory supervisor dies in accident on Hosur Road

Electronics City traffic police have filed an FIR against the victim for rash and negligent driving and causing death by negligence.
Last Updated 07 November 2023, 00:25 IST

Follow Us

Bengaluru: A supervisor of a garment factory was killed in an accident on Hosur Road in southern Bengaluru on Sunday night. 

Electronics City traffic police identified the victim as Mallikarjun, 38, a resident of Garvebhavi Palya.

Around 10.30 pm, Mallikarjun was riding south at a high speed on his two-wheeler from Mangammanapalya towards Kudlu Gate when he hit a road hump and lost control of the vehicle, police said.

He fell on to the road along with his vehicle and sustained severe head injuries, following which, he was taken to Nimhans. He died there around 11.45 pm, police added. 

Electronics City traffic police have filed an FIR against the victim for rash and negligent driving and causing death by negligence. 

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 07 November 2023, 00:25 IST)
Bengaluru

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT