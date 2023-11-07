Garment factory supervisor dies in accident on Hosur Road

Bengaluru: A supervisor of a garment factory was killed in an accident on Hosur Road in southern Bengaluru on Sunday night.
Electronics City traffic police identified the victim as Mallikarjun, 38, a resident of Garvebhavi Palya.
Around 10.30 pm, Mallikarjun was riding south at a high speed on his two-wheeler from Mangammanapalya towards Kudlu Gate when he hit a road hump and lost control of the vehicle, police said.
He fell on to the road along with his vehicle and sustained severe head injuries, following which, he was taken to Nimhans. He died there around 11.45 pm, police added.
Electronics City traffic police have filed an FIR against the victim for rash and negligent driving and causing death by negligence.