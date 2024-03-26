JOIN US
Garment worker from Bihar killed over domestic dispute with sister

A police officer said on Sunday night, the victim, Gudiya Devi argued over a mobile phone. Kumar intervened and separated them. However, Gudiya continued arguing.
Last Updated 25 March 2024, 21:47 IST

Bengaluru: A 42-year-old woman was found dead at her residence in Singasandra, southeastern Bengaluru, police officials said on Monday.

Bihar native Gudiya Devi lived with her younger sister, Geetha Kumari, 20, and their relative Rajesh Kumar, 29, in a rented house in Singasandra. The trio had moved to Bengaluru four years ago.

Gudiya and Geetha were employed at Indira Garments Work in Singasandra, while Kumar worked as a food delivery agent.

A police officer said on Sunday night, the sisters argued over a mobile phone. Kumar intervened and separated them. However, Gudiya continued arguing.

Kumar allegedly slapped her and instructed her to go to sleep. As Gudiya persisted with her argument, Kumar allegedly used a small cane to restrain her by holding it against her neck. They later discovered she was unresponsive and took her to a hospital, where she was declared dead.

The Parappana Agrahara police have registered a case based on a complaint filed by Geetha.

Kumar was detained by the police, who are awaiting a detailed autopsy report.

(Published 25 March 2024, 21:47 IST)
