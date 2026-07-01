Gas leak triggers fire in apartment in Bengaluru; no casualties        

<p>Bengaluru: A suspected gas leak triggered a fire at an apartment complex in central Bengaluru on Tuesday, officials said.</p>.<p>No casualties or injuries were reported.</p>.<p>The fire and emergency department received an alert about the blaze on the top floor of a G+3 apartment building near Garuda Mall at 3.23 pm.</p>.<p>"At 3.24 pm, one fire tender was dispatched to the spot," a fire official told <span class="italic">DH</span>.</p>.<p>The house was occupied by a family of four. A preliminary probe revealed that while cooking was underway, a leak led to the pipe catching fire and then the cylinder. The occupants managed to escape unhurt.</p>.<p>An investigation has been launched to ascertain the cause of the fire.</p>