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Gas leak triggers fire in apartment in Bengaluru; no casualties        

The fire and emergency department received an alert about the blaze on the top floor of a G+3 apartment building near Garuda Mall at 3.23 pm.
Last Updated : 30 June 2026, 22:53 IST
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Published 30 June 2026, 22:53 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsgas leak

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