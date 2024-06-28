Gated community residents in Bengaluru divided over construction of new temple  

Bengaluru: A platform built to install an idol inside the city’s largest gated community has divided the residents, with some feeling happy and others afraid that it would provoke religious tensions.
Addressing a press conference, K Mathai, president of Provident Welworth City Residents' Welfare Association, accused MLA SR Vishwanath of backing the plan to build the temple and the tulasi katte.
"It is a gated community comprising over 3,360 flats. The residents have been living peacefully for several years. Some members of the management have taken the route of building a temple to cover the irregularities that took place during their tenure,” he said.
“After the tulasi katte was built and a platform was constructed to install the idol, other communities have demanded a place for building a mosque and church. This has created a tense situation among residents and could potentially result in communal clashes, as was the case in DJ Halli and KG Halli,” Mathai said.
Provident Welworth City is the second largest apartment condominium in Bengaluru, with over 61 blocks, spread across 42 acres, and housing a population of over 10,000.
Vidya Mishra, the president of another residents' welfare association in the same gated community, did not answer our calls.
