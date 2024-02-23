Gazette brings major relief to Bengaluru property tax defaulters

Bengaluru: The state government on Thursday issued a gazette notification that is expected to provide major relief to property tax defaulters in Bengaluru.
Among those who will benefit from the move include properties that under-assessed tax in the Self-Assessment Scheme (SAS), buildings which did not come under the BBMP’s tax purview as well as those who defaulted property tax for several years.
As per the gazette notification, the penalty of under-assessed properties has been halved, while properties that are less than 300 square feet (built by the government for the poor or recognised slums) are exempted from any tax.
Tiled houses that are less than 1,000 sqft will pay only 25 per cent of the penalty.
Interest has been waived off for properties that have defaulted payment of property taxes and those that did not come under the BBMP’s tax bracket in the past.
All of this will be reflected on the BBMP website in a day or two, officials said.
Not much relief has been given to properties with mixed-use purposes, but mentioned as residential only.
The notification has, however, stated that tax penalties can be levied only for a maximum period of five years, irrespective of the default duration. Interest has been waived off for dues beyond five years.
Notably, the exemption applies only till July 31, 2024. Also, those who have paid the tax, penalty and the interest will not get any relief as the BBMP has said it will not be adjusted in the future tax structure.
In a press statement issued earlier, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said the move will save people from paying a whopping Rs 2,700 crore. The BBMP will also get clarity on how to deal with property tax defaulters as it will help them collect penalties worth
Rs 1,000 crore.
The notification was necessary as the BBMP was following a system where it had powers to slap double the penalty for under-assessment of property tax along with 9 per cent bank interest. On top of this, there was no rule that prescribed a maximum years, which meant that the BBMP had to penalise for as many years as it wished.
Under this system, the BBMP had sealed over 10,000 commercial establishments for not paying the property tax, penalty and the interest.
“Since the arrears were turning out to be a huge burden, the BBMP was under pressure to come up with an amendment to the BBMP Act. As it takes a lot of time, a notification — in the form of a one-time settlement — was issued for providing temporary relief,” a senior BBMP official said.
(Published 22 February 2024, 23:04 IST)