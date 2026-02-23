<p>Senior officials of the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), Bengaluru Smart Infrastructure Ltd (B-SMILE), and Karnataka Rail Infrastructure Development Enterprise (K-RIDE) on Monday inspected IOC Junction on Banaswadi main road, where an elevated rotary flyover has been proposed.</p>.<p>The inspection comes days after members of the Bengaluru Mobility Federation (BMF) met Energy Minister and Sarvagnanagar MLA KJ George with a petition to expedite the long-pending project.</p>.GBA flags Rs 318 crore tax evasion by 13,600 properties in second round of audit.<p>During the inspection, GBA Chief Commissioner M Maheshwar Rao said the authority would soon seek approval from the government once the tender process is complete.</p>.<p>“The project comprises a three-km elevated corridor and a two-lane railway overbridge at the Baiyappanahalli railway level crossing,” he said. He requested support from K-RIDE to ensure the project, estimated to cost Rs 380 crore, faces no delays during the construction stage, as a suburban rail project is also proposed in the same area.</p>.<p>K-RIDE Managing Director Lakshman Singh participated in the inspection. He also shared concerns over one of the flyover ramps, which infringes on the railway project.</p>.<p>Crossing Maruthi Seva Nagar flyover near Mukund Theatre has been a challenge for motorists even though it is a critical link between the city centre and northern part of Bengaluru. The proposed rotary flyover intends to streamline traffic movement between Maruthi Seva Nagar, Banaswadi, Kammanahalli, and Baiyappanahalli.</p>