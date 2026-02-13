📢 Public Notice | Greater Bengaluru Authority



🚫 Ban on Animal Slaughter & Meat Sale

⏩15-02-2026 (Sunday)

🙏 On account of Maha Shivaratri



On the occasion of Maha Shivaratri, animal slaughter in slaughterhouses and sale of meat in shops across the jurisdiction of the Greater… pic.twitter.com/Eatsi95BWQ