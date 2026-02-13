<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/gba">Greater Bengaluru Authority</a> (GBA) has imposed a ban on animal slaughter and meat sale on the occasion of Mahashivratri, February 15. </p>.<p>This notice states that the sale of meat in shops within the GBA jurisdiction will be completely prohibited on Mahashivratri. It has officially been issued by the Deputy Director, Animal Husbandry Department, GBA. The authority has further requested the meat shop owners as well as vendors, and citizens to cooperate and comply with this order.</p>.<p>This restriction will remain in force throughout the day.</p>.Bengaluru Chinnaswamy Stadium can host IPL matches but conditions apply, order to factor in D'Cunha panel report