Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

No meat sale in Bengaluru on Mahashivratri, GBA issues notice

This restriction will remain in force throughout the day.
Last Updated : 13 February 2026, 11:15 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 February 2026, 11:15 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsMahashivratriGBA

Follow us on :

Follow Us