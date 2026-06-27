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Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

GBA boss asks South Corpn to explore deploying auto tippers for evening waste collection

Rao also appealed to residents to cooperate with the civic body by reporting instances of garbage accumulation or delays in waste collection.
Last Updated : 26 June 2026, 23:11 IST
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Published 26 June 2026, 23:11 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsGBAGreater Bengaluru Authority

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