GBA boss asks South Corpn to explore deploying auto tippers for evening waste collection

<p>Bengaluru: To reduce black spots and improve solid waste management in and around Yelachenahalli, Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) Chief Commissioner M Maheshwar Rao on Friday directed officials to identify garbage-prone areas and consider deploying auto tippers during evening hours as well to ensure timely waste collection.</p>.<p>He also suggested deploying additional vehicles at locations where required.</p>.<p>Rao also appealed to residents to cooperate with the civic body by reporting instances of garbage accumulation or delays in waste collection.</p>.<p>“Citizens must work in partnership with the corporation to effectively address waste management issues. Upon receiving such information, corporation staff will immediately visit the location and resolve the issue,” he said.</p>.<p>Rao also directed officials to construct a transfer station in the area on a priority basis.</p>