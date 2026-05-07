<p>Bengaluru: Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) Chief Commissioner M Maheshwar Rao on Wednesday directed officials to deploy modern equipment and complete work on the Wind Tunnel Road underpass within three months.</p>.<p>Rao said the road receives heavy traffic and the works needed to finish at the earliest.</p>.<p>"More machinery should be put in place and works should be carried out in three shifts to ensure that the works are completed on time," he said.</p>.GBA mulls Comprehensive Development Plan road status for 318-km buffer stretch.<p>The Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) has already approved the works, and traffic from HAL towards the city has been diverted. Construction of the retaining wall is in progress.</p>.<p>Rao asked officials to coordinate with the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) and other agencies to ensure that pipelines and cables on the stretch are shifted immediately.</p>.<p>The GBA has taken up construction of a 300-m underpass at the junction at a cost of Rs 19 crore, with close to 60% of the work complete. To ensure traffic flow is not disrupted during construction, the GBA has built temporary roads on defence land and through the ISRO, NAL and other private properties.</p>