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GBA chief gives 3-month deadline for Wind Tunnel Road underpass

Rao said the road receives heavy traffic and the works needed to finish at the earliest.
Last Updated : 06 May 2026, 22:01 IST
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Published 06 May 2026, 22:01 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsGBA

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