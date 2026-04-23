<p>Bengaluru: Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) Chief Commissioner M <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/m-maheshwar-rao">Maheshwar Rao</a> on Wednesday inspected Sai Layout in north Bengaluru, which has faced repeated flooding over the years.</p>.<p>He reviewed the widening of the Geddalahalli railway vent, key to easing stormwater flow, and assessed white-topping work on Hennur Road.</p>.<p>Rao encountered damaged roads and uncollected garbage in the area, now under the Bengaluru East City Corporation.</p>.<p>He said permission had been obtained from the South Western Railway (SWR) to push a concrete box to widen the railway vent blocking the stormwater drain.</p>.<p>"The work will be completed by May-end,” he said. “Girders have been installed to ensure that train movement is not disrupted, and one box has been pushed up to 12 metres. Another box work is almost complete and will be finished by May 30. Parallelly, RCC retaining wall work will also be completed,” he said.</p>.Bengaluru: GBA finalises voter rolls; 45-day clock starts for civic polls.<p>He said the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) is constructing another vent near Sai Layout.</p>.<p>Rao directed engineers to desilt the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/hebbal">Hebbal </a>valley near the Geddalahalli railway vent to ensure smooth rainwater flow during the monsoon.</p>.<p>He also inspected white-topping work on Hennur-Bagalur Road, which has been slow. "So far, 4.2 km on one side and 2.2 km on the other side have been completed,” he said, adding the firm has been asked to deploy more staff. He directed engineers to penalise the contractor if delays continue.</p>.<p>He later instructed officials to remove an unused public toilet on K Narayanapura Road to ease vehicular movement.</p>.<p>The civic body chief visited Prakash Layout near Vaddarapalya, Babusapalya Main Road and Horamavu Agara Main Road, which are in poor condition.</p>.<p>Corporation Commissioner DS Ramesh was part of the visit.</p>