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GBA chief inspects Bengaluru's flood-prone Sai Layout, sets deadlines for completion of projects

Maheshwar Rao directed engineers to desilt the Hebbal valley near the Geddalahalli railway vent to ensure smooth rainwater flow during the monsoon.
Last Updated : 22 April 2026, 21:04 IST
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Published 22 April 2026, 21:04 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsMaheshwar RaoGBA

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