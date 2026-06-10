GBA chief inspects KR Market, orders fire audit

<p>Bengaluru: M Maheshwar Rao, Chief Commissioner of the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), inspected KR Market on Tuesday and directed officials to conduct a fire audit of the historic market.</p>.<p>Rao stressed the need to put adequate safety measures in place to deal with any fire emergency.</p>.<p>"In the event of a fire, it is important to identify emergency exit routes. Firefighting infrastructure, including fire-extinguisher pipelines, must also be installed to contain and douse the flames,” he said.</p>.<p>He directed officials to remove encroachments in front of shops and impose fines on violators.</p>.Bund roads inside lake area: BDA issues notices to developer.<p>Observing that the market’s third floor is underutilised, Rao asked officials to prepare a plan to make effective use of the space. He suggested that some corporation offices could be accommodated there.</p>.<p>Rao also instructed officials to ensure that cleanliness is maintained at all times and that the market premises are washed regularly.</p>