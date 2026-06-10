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GBA chief inspects KR Market, orders fire audit

Rao stressed the need to put adequate safety measures in place to deal with any fire emergency.
Last Updated : 10 June 2026, 02:45 IST
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Published 10 June 2026, 02:45 IST
BengaluruGBA

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