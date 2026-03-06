GBA chief inspects ongoing works in Bengaluru West Corporation

<p>Bengaluru: Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) Chief Commissioner M Maheshwar Rao on Thursday inspected the ongoing works under the Bengaluru West City Corporation (BWCC) and directed officials to provide a free left turn from Modi Hospital Road towards Basaveshwara Main Road and from Kurubarahalli Road towards Shankar Mutt Road.</p>.<p>He directed officials to engage urban planners to take steps for the comprehensive development of the circle.</p>.<p>Rao also inspected the ongoing white-topping work at Dr Rajkumar Road. Of the 700-metre stretch between Navrang Theatre and Rajajinagar 10th Cross, one portion of the road work has been completed and opened for vehicular movement.</p>.<p>The chief engineer informed that the remaining portion of the road will be completed by March 31.</p>.Bengaluru South corporation to launch road information system.<p>“White-topping work on the 1.8-km stretch from Navrang to Star Bazaar Signal is also being taken up. Utility works on one side have already been completed and the white-topping work will begin from today. Officials were instructed to complete the ongoing work on one side by the end of July,” a statement by the corporation said.</p>.<p>BWCC Commissioner Rajendra KV said that Kurubarahalli Main Road is narrow and widening the road would significantly reduce traffic congestion in the area. “In this regard, the officials concerned have been instructed to examine the feasibility of road-widening and submit a report,” he said.</p>.<p>Observing that the register books related to job codes and technical approvals were still being maintained manually, Rao directed officials to shift them to an online system starting from the next financial year.</p>