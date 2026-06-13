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GBA chief M Maheshwar Rao asks officials to adhere to timelines for major infrastructure projects

He instructed officials to prepare clear project schedules and deploy adequate manpower and machinery to ensure timely completion.
Last Updated : 12 June 2026, 20:50 IST
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Published 12 June 2026, 20:50 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsM Maheshwar RaoGBA

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