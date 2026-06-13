GBA chief M Maheshwar Rao asks officials to adhere to timelines for major infrastructure projects

<p>Bengaluru: GBA Chief Commissioner M Maheshwar Rao on Friday directed officials to strictly adhere to timelines while executing major infrastructure projects.</p>.<p>Addressing a review meeting on the progress of key development works being carried out by city corporations under the GBA, he instructed officials to prepare clear project schedules and deploy adequate manpower and machinery to ensure timely completion.</p>.<p>Regarding the Kadugodi flyover, Varthur Kodi flyover, and Varthur Village elevated corridor being executed by KRDCL within the Bengaluru East City Corporation limits, officials were asked to address issues related to TDR and additional funding with senior authorities, secure necessary approvals at the earliest, and ensure timely completion of the projects.</p>.Bengaluru: GBA chief M Maheshwar Rao directs officials to develop GIS-based portal for civic works.<p><strong>Projects & timelines</strong></p>.<p>Hope Farm Junction underpass: Land acquisition has reached its final stages. The project is expected to be completed in October.</p>.<p><span class="bold">Wind Tunnel Road:</span> Utility shifting works, including relocation of BWSSB pipelines and other services along Wind Tunnel Road, have been completed. Retaining wall construction is in progress. Officials have been instructed to deploy additional workers and expedite the work.</p>.<p><span class="bold">Okalipuram Octagonal Corridor:</span> Rainwater drain pipe-pushing work is in progress, along with approach road construction. Officials have been directed to increase manpower, speed up execution, and prepare a detailed schedule for completion of remaining works.</p>.<p><span class="bold">Yelahanka flyover:</span> Additional manpower has already been deployed. The work is expected to be completed by September.</p>.<p><span class="bold">Ejipura flyover</span>: Officials have been instructed to accelerate progress by preparing weekly activity schedules and deploying additional manpower and machinery.</p>