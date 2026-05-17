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GBA chief tells protesters ‘Go to court’ as citizens oppose tunnel road

A delegation met GBA Chief Commissioner M Maheshwar Rao, who defended the project and dismissed calls for wider consultation.
Last Updated : 16 May 2026, 22:42 IST
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Published 16 May 2026, 22:42 IST
BengaluruIndiaKarnataka

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