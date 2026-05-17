GBA chief tells protesters ‘Go to court’ as citizens oppose tunnel road

<p>Bengaluru: Hundreds of citizens, students and activists on Saturday gathered at Corporation Circle to protest the proposed Hebbal–Silk Board underground tunnel, pressing the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) for answers on environmental, financial and procedural concerns. </p>.<p>Mobilised by COLLECTIVE Bangalore, FridaysForFuture Karnataka and AISA Karnataka, demonstrators travelled by public buses from the north and south ends of the proposed tunnel corridor and submitted a memorandum with over 1,000 digital and physical signatures. The petition questioned the project’s ecological basis, alleged bypassing of statutory planning bodies and warned of harm to groundwater and green spaces such as Lalbagh. </p>.<p>A delegation met GBA Chief Commissioner M Maheshwar Rao, who defended the project and dismissed calls for wider consultation.</p>.<p class="bodytext">He said public consultations are not legally mandatory for such projects and argued the tunnel would benefit 40 lakh car owners. He rejected independent studies that suggest tunnels do little to ease long-term congestion and declined calls for an Environmental Impact Assessment, <br />asserting the project would have zero negative impact on environment or flooding, according to a press release issued by the organisers. </p>.<p class="bodytext">On fiscal concerns, Rao told protesters: “But you are not bearing the cost. If you cannot pay for the tunnel, do not use the tunnel,” and urged opponents to seek judicial remedy: “Implead yourself in court. There are many cases.” </p>